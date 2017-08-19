CHAN Qualifier: Nigeria Beats Benin 2-1 in kano

Nigeria have booked their place in next year Africa Nations Championship after beating Benin Republic 2-0 in Kano to qualify on a 2-1 goal aggregate.

Rabiu Ali put the CHAN Eagles ahead in the 22nd minutes before Kingsley Eduwo doubled the lead for The Nigerians, two minutes after the restart.

However goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa ended up as the hero of the day for Nigeria, when he saved a spot kick awarded to Benin Republic following a hand ball in the box by Emmanuel Ariwachukwu.

CHAN Eagles hanged on to their lead to secure their spot for the Africa Nations Championship which will be hosted by Kenya.

