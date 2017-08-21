CHAN/WAFU: We hope to win all matches -Yusuf

Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Salisu Yusuf, said on Monday that the team hoped to win all its matches in both Championship of African Nations (CHAN) and the West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament.

Yusuf made the remark in an interview in Abuja, ahead of the team’s preparations for the championships.

He said that the team would require extra-hard work to edge out their opponents.

“There is need for extra-hard work and training in order to achieve our goal, which is winning all our matches.

“Over 95 per cent of my present team would play in the WAFU Championship,’’ Yusuf said.

The coach, who expressed satisfaction with the players’ form, said that the team could defeat any team in Africa.

Salisu said that playing WAFU first before CHAN was an advantage, adding that it would help in blending the team.

Salisu commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for its support to the team so far, and called on Nigerians to expect the best from the CHAN team.

The home-based Super Eagles defeated their Beninoise counterpart 2-0 on Aug.19, to pick the ticket for the CHAN Cup scheduled for 2018 in Kenya.

The team would also feature in the WAFU Cup in September, in Ghana.

NAN

