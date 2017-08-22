Charlotte Osei wins US Woman of Courage 2017 award – Starr 103.5 FM
|
Starr 103.5 FM
|
Charlotte Osei wins US Woman of Courage 2017 award
Starr 103.5 FM
The US government has awarded the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Charlotte Osei with the United States Department of State's Woman of Courage Award for 2017. Mrs Osei, who has been at the helm of affairs for a year and half, was …
Charlotte Osei gets honored with top award by US gov't amidst her troubles in Ghana
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!