Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check Out Photos From TV Gal, Bolanle Olukanni 90’s Themed Birthday Party

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Media personality, Bolanle celebrated her birthday last night, 90’s style. Bovi, Eku Edewor, Lilian Afe, Beverly Naya amongst others were there to celebrate with her. See photos below…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Check Out Photos From TV Gal, Bolanle Olukanni 90’s Themed Birthday Party appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.