Check Out Photos From TV Gal, Bolanle Olukanni 90’s Themed Birthday Party
Media personality, Bolanle celebrated her birthday last night, 90’s style. Bovi, Eku Edewor, Lilian Afe, Beverly Naya amongst others were there to celebrate with her. See photos below…
