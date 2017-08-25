Checkout Photos From Funke Akindele’s Surprise 40th Birthday Party

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello clocked 40 years on August 24, 2017 and her hubby, Abdul Rasheed-Bello aka JJCskillz along with family and close friends gave her a surprise party.

LIB gathered that the surprise house party was planned by her husband who took her out of the house two days before her birthday, to celebrate their wedding anniversary on August 23rd while her younger sister, Bimbo Demehin collaborated with him plan the surprise party.

Her close friends, Denrele, VJ Adams, Lolo Wazobia, Ogbolor, Mr and Mrs Gbadamosi and others were all at the party.

See more photos below…

