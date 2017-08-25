Checkout The Overall Winners Of UCC Students Prestigious Awards in Kenya

Four students of the University of Cape Coast School of Business swept all the three prominent awards at a Joint Conference held at the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

The students who presented their business plans at the conference were Emmanuel Prah and Prince Arthur (Atlantic Ocean Tour Ltd.); Ernest Nketia Quidoo (Nexlinks Company Limited) and Patrick Sunkyebe (Aloemed Company Limited).

Patrick Sunkyebe whose business idea is honey production received € 6, 000 as the overall winner whilst Ernest Nketia Quidoo was awarded €5, 000 to start his Tourism development project and Emmanuel Prah and Prince Arthur who placed 3rd position received € 4,000 for their business plan on Surfing.

The 5th Joint Conference of the Cape Coast (UCC), Bonn Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences (BRSU) and University of Nairobi (UoN) formed part of the collaboration that exist among the three universities.

Briefing the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah on the awards, the Dean of the Centre for International Education(CIE), Prof. Rosemond Boohene, said UCC entered into collaboration with BRSU on Teaching for Development: Entrepreneurship and Economic Development in Africa in 2012 and since then the two partners had been organising annual joint conferences on rotational bases in Germany and Ghana. He noted that the University of Nairobi was later included in the collaboration and hosted the 2017 edition of the conference.

Prof. Boohene explained that prior to the conference, each university was expected to select some students or staff with laudable business plans for competition out of which the best three would be awarded with a cash prize.

Responding, Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, said he was excited that UCC was making strides in many areas. He commended the lecturers for coaching the students to win such important awards adding “you have done well for making the projects of the students into reality and I believe it will help them to become entrepreneurs after school.” He advised the students not to relent but work hard to project the image of the University positively.

At the same ceremony, the Dean of the School of Physical Sciences, Prof. David Kofi Essumang also informed the Vice-Chancellor that Dr. Martin Anokye of Department of Mathematics and Statistics, has been adjudged the Best Research Presenter at the International Conference on Applied Physics and Mathematics (ICAPM) held in Frankfurt, Germany.

Prof. Essumang said Dr. Anokye’s paper entitled “Dynamics of Price Stabilization: Continuous – Versus Discrete-time Cobweb Models with Buffer Stock,” also won the Best Content Paper at the conference.

The Vice-Chancellor congratulated Dr. Anokye on his effort and said it was the collective responsibility of all members of the University Community to lift high the name of UCC. “If we win, we win together and if we sink, we sink together” Prof. Ampiah stressed. He urged the various Colleges, Faculties and Departments to earmark funds for conferences and workshops and therefore praised the Department of Mathematics and Statistics for supporting Dr. Anokye to the conference.

The Vice-Chancellor called on departments in the School of Business to team up with the Department of Mathematics and Statistics to develop models in areas of common interest noting that this could be a good starting point for the two departments.

Present at the meeting were the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. George K. T. Oduro and Registrar, Mr. John Kofi Nyan.

