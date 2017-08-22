Chelsea prepare new Andrea Belotti bid after three rejected approaches – Daily Star
Daily Star
Chelsea prepare new Andrea Belotti bid after three rejected approaches
Antonio Conte is still looking to significantly bolster his squad before the window shuts next Thursday. Midfielders and wingers are high on his agenda, but Belotti is being pursued too. Starsport understands the Blues are still targeting the Italy …
Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea prepare fourth bid for £91m star; Martial to France?
Chelsea transfer news: Blues to make fourth bid for £91m Torino striker Andrea Belotti
Chelsea Reportedly Make Massive £62m Bid for Torino Striker Andrea Belotti
