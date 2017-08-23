Chelsea set to sack Conte, Thomas Tuchel may replace him

CHELSEA are set to sack Antonio Conte and replace the Italian with former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly run out of patience with the Italian and is set to make a change.

And German outlet Sport Bild claim Tuchel is the man who will take charge at Stamford Bridge.

The reports say Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has contacted the 43-year-old about taking over at the Blues.

Another candidate being considered is former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

But the fact he is not a fluent English speaker has put Tuchel in pole position to replace Conte at the Premier League champions.

Tuchel also has a good record with using young players – a quality which the Blues admire.

Chelsea have had an up and down start to the season, losing their Premier League opener against Burnley before beating Tottenham at Wembley last Sunday.

And before that they were defeated in the Community Shield by Arsenal.

Conte is known to be unhappy with Chelsea’s dealings in the transfer market and wants more signings before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

The Blues have added Antonio Rudiger, Willy Caballero, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata to their squad.

But with the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United and Diego Costa being told he can leave Stamford Bridge, Conte wants to bring in further recruits.

Chelsea return to action against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. (DailyStar)

