Diego Costa says ‘disrespectful’ Antonio Conte had a ‘moment of madness’ by ending his Chelsea career by text – The Independent
The Independent
Diego Costa says 'disrespectful' Antonio Conte had a 'moment of madness' by ending his Chelsea career by text
Diego Costa has continued his verbal attack on Chelsea manager Antonio Conte following his “moment of madness”, with the striker still angry about the text message he received from his manager telling him he had no future at Stamford Bridge.
