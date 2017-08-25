Chelsea close in on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and chase Ross Barkley – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Chelsea close in on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and chase Ross Barkley
The Guardian
Both Ross Barkley, left, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have refused to sign contract extensions at their clubs and Chelsea are ready to move for the England pair. Composite: Getty Images. Chelsea …
Chelsea plan Ross Barkley talks with Everton in bid to usurp Tottenham
Chelsea v Everton
Chelsea v Everton preview: Antonio Conte's men host big-spending Blues
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!