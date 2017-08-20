Chelsea’s £224m wage bill second highest in EPL









Chelsea Football Club, one of the leading clubs in football world. The blues have won the English Premiere League 4 times and also won the UEFA Champions League once in 2011-12 season.

In the 2015-16 season the London based football club finished 10th in premiere league table. Chelsea has more 7.5 million followers on the Twitter & more than 46.5 million fans on Facebook.

The current Premier League Champions are among the top clubs with the highest wage bill in English topflight football.

As the 2017-18 Premier League season kicks off, Chelsea’s wage bill stands at around £224m, second highest in the league only behind Manchester United.

However, by the end of May 2017, Chelsea wage bill is likely to see reduction with the departures of Namanja Mati to Manchester United, John Terry and unsettled Diego Costa and some other fringe players who were all on big contracts. We break down the entire Chelsea squad contracts and salaries going into the 2017-18 season.

Just like the last few seasons, Chelsea have spent wisely in the transfer market and their net spend has been incredible thanks to selling off deadwood or some of the youngsters who were on Chelsea books for quite some time.

In the summer of 2017 Chelsea has just brought in three players in Alvaro Morata, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Antonio Rüdiger and Willy Caballero while letting go whole list of players from title winning squad of 2016-17.

Alvaro Morata – £58.5m (from Real Madrid)

Tiemoué Bakayoko – £36m (From AS Monaco)

Antonio Rüdiger – £31.5 (From AS Roma)

Willy Caballero – free transfer (from Manchester City)

Antonio Conte himself signed financially improved deal with Chelsea, which is set to keep him at the club till 2019, earning him around £8.5m a year.

As the things stand, Roman Abramovich has put in a total of £1.097bn in the club since he bought the club in 2003. The club is wholy owned by Abramovich which is registered as Company house as Russian resident. Chelsea posted yearly revenue of £335 million in the accounts ending 31-May 2016 (fourth highest in the league) their wage bill for last financial cycle was disclosed as £224 million (second highest in the league). Chelsea posted a loss of £85 million in 2016 while according to accounts ended in May 2015 the loss was £32 million.

Chelsea Financial Data as at 2017/18 Season

2016 Total Revenue £335m

Commercial revenue £122m

Broadcasting revenue £143m

Matchday revenue: £70m

Wage Bill £224m

Net Total Debt £1.14bn owed to Abramovich

Belgian superstar Eden Hazard is the highest paid player in Chelsea. He earns £200,000 per week. Embattled Spanish striker Diego Costa gets £185,000 a week. His compatriot Cesc Fabregas earns £156,000.

Anthony Nlebem

@AnthonyNlebem

