Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls not in solitary confinement – FG

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The federal government on Friday said the recently freed 106 Chibok girls were not living in solitary confinement. Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan, in Abuja, disclosed that the girls were ready to be integrated back to the society ahead of the next academic session. “Like every other young Nigerian girl, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

