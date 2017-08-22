Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chief Obi, Masterkraft, Swanky Jerry… Photos from Flavour’s All-White Cruise/Album Listening Party

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

“After the show na the party oh” Well, this line is all too true as Flavour hosted an all-white boat cruise/album listening party shortly after thrilling fans on stage at the One Africa Music Fest in New York. Among those in attendance were his close friend and producer Masterkraft, Swanky Jerry, Chief Obi, Paulo and […]

The post Chief Obi, Masterkraft, Swanky Jerry… Photos from Flavour’s All-White Cruise/Album Listening Party appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.