Chief Obi, Masterkraft, Swanky Jerry… Photos from Flavour’s All-White Cruise/Album Listening Party

“After the show na the party oh” Well, this line is all too true as Flavour hosted an all-white boat cruise/album listening party shortly after thrilling fans on stage at the One Africa Music Fest in New York. Among those in attendance were his close friend and producer Masterkraft, Swanky Jerry, Chief Obi, Paulo and […]

