Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chief Of Air Staff Warns Against Use Of Social Media For Hate Speeches – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Chief Of Air Staff Warns Against Use Of Social Media For Hate Speeches
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Chief of Air Staff has warned against the use of the social media for promoting hate speeches and spreading falsehood. Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar said at a workshop on information management for public relations officers in the Nigerian Air Force
Air Force condemns rise of hate speech in NigeriaTV360

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.