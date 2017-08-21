Pages Navigation Menu

Chief stripped, humiliated for disrespecting Oba of Benin [VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A chief in Benin, identified as Chief Dr. Oguigo, has been humiliated and labelled an enemy of the land for not paying homage to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II. In a video trending on social media, the chief was seen being paraded by other chiefs in the kingdom. Chuks Mgborie-Chukwu, […]

Chief stripped, humiliated for disrespecting Oba of Benin [VIDEO]

