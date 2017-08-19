Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes a new short story for Harper’s Bazaar – Scroll.in

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Scroll.in

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes a new short story for Harper's Bazaar
Scroll.in
'How Did You Feel About It?' plays out in the confines of carriage, where a marriage is under the scanner. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes a new short story for Harper's Bazaar. Widely loved Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author of the …
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: The Dangers Of A Single StoryGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.