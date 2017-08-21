China calls US intellectual property probe ‘irresponsible’ – Reuters
CNBC
China calls US intellectual property probe 'irresponsible'
Reuters
BEIJING (Reuters) – China expressed "strong dissatisfaction" on Monday with the U.S. launch of an investigation into China's alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property, calling it "irresponsible". The U.S. Trade Representative formally announced the …
