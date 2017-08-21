Pages Navigation Menu

China calls US intellectual property probe ‘irresponsible’ – Reuters

World


China calls US intellectual property probe 'irresponsible'
Reuters
BEIJING (Reuters) – China expressed "strong dissatisfaction" on Monday with the U.S. launch of an investigation into China's alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property, calling it "irresponsible". The U.S. Trade Representative formally announced the …
