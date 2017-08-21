China’s Great Wall confirms interest in Fiat Chrysler – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
China's Great Wall confirms interest in Fiat Chrysler
Reuters
SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A direct overture by Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd to Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV sent FCA shares up sharply on Monday, as investors cheered the potential sale of the storied …
Great Wall Motor of China Sets Its Sights on Jeep
Chinese SUV manufacturer confirms interest in Jeep acquisition
Clock ticks as Fiat's search for buyer reaches Great Wall
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!