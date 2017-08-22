Chinese firm to deliver Nigeria’s metro rail by December – Xinhua
Chinese firm to deliver Nigeria's metro rail by December
Xinhua
LAGOS, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Tuesday said the phase one of a rail transit project in Nigeria's Abuja will be commissioned by December. The rail transit, which costs 823 million U.S. dollars …
