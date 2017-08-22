Chinese human rights lawyer pleads guilty to ‘state subversion’ – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Chinese human rights lawyer pleads guilty to 'state subversion'
P.M. News
A prominent Chinese human rights lawyer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges of “inciting state subversion” in a trial that rights activists said was staged. Jiang Tianyong's trial was broadcast live on the People's Intermediate Court of Changsha's …
