Chinese vice premier’s visit to further cooperation with Namibia: ambassador – Xinhua
|
Nasdaq
|
Chinese vice premier's visit to further cooperation with Namibia: ambassador
Xinhua
WINDHOEK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli's visit to Namibia will further promote traditional friendship and cooperation, the Chinese Ambassador to Namibia said Tuesday. Ambassador Zhang Yiming said at a media briefing in …
China, Namibia to join forces against poaching
Namibia: Ambassador Zhang Is an Accomplished Diplomat
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!