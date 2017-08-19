Church Launches Operation ‘Don’t Die A Tenant’ Programme

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

Givers Embassy, the first no tithe, no offering church in Nigeria, yesterday launched a programme called Operation ‘Don’t Die A Tenant’ which is aimed at providing affordable houses to millions of Nigerians at affordable rates.

The programme, which is a partnership with Association of Nigerian Tenants, Initiative For Affordable And Comfortable Housing, Gioni Homes, Skynet Godlen Investment, Intercontinental Group and Intercontinental engineering and Homes Development, is aimed at providing affordable houses to Nigerians through crowd funding.

Speaking at a press conference held at 3J’S hotel, Utako, Abuja, the founder of Givers Embassy, Pastor Edward Olutoke said Nigerians have been talking about 17 million shortages of houses since 2010 adding that in 2017, the number still remains unchanged despite efforts of government and other developers.

“Every year, we are regaled with a static statistics that Nigeria has a deficit of 17 million houses. Nigerians are no longer willing to continue to wait endlessly for government to come clean on its promises to provide affordable mass housing for our teeming population. Many Nigerians had contributed to the National Housing Scheme Fund and died without collecting keys to their houses. Their government failed them.”

“By the grace of God, Givers Embassy is willing and ready to be used by God to rescue millions of Nigerians from the terror of landlords. Welcome to operation don’t die a tenant. Givers Embassy, the fist no tithe, no offering church is committed to providing one million houses annually for the masses,” Olutoke said.

Speaking on the possibility of the programme, Olutoke said, “Our strategy to actualise this lofty goal is very simple. Crowd funding.

We enjoin social conscious local and foreign investors to partner with us and make available to this project, funds that are lying idle in the banks. In partnership with cooperative societies, the scheme will pay you 10 percent of your invested funds per month.”

“Subscribers are expected to make a down payment of 10 percent of the cost of your preferred house, we will give you the keys to your house precisely a year after and you pay up the balance in five years. Our three bedrooms flats, even in Abuja will not cost more than N10 million and that is how low it will be across Nigeria,” Olutoke said.

“We invite churches, mosques, the government, the private sector, trade unions, professional bodies, civil society, concerned non-governmental organisations and the media to join us in this onerous effort to kick the monster of homelessness out of our country,” Olutoke added.

The post Church Launches Operation ‘Don’t Die A Tenant’ Programme appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

