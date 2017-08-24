Pages Navigation Menu

City of CT to get R20,8m cash injection for drought relief – Eyewitness News

City of CT to get R20,8m cash injection for drought relief
Mayor Patricia De Lille addresses the media at a briefing in Cape Town to discuss the City's water saving plans. Photo: Bertram Malgas/EWN. City of Cape Town · Cape Town water restrictions · Western Cape drought · National Disaster Management Centre.
City of Cape Town to receive R20.8 million grant for drought reliefSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
National Disaster Management Centre grants Cape Town R20.8m for drought reliefCreamer Media’s Engineering News
Relief for drought-stricken Cape TowneNCA

