Civilians should never be targets of violence, says Saraki

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, today joined other world leaders and international organizations like the United Nations (UN) to insist that civilians must never be targets in conflict situations in commemoration of this year’s World Humanitarian Day.

Saraki stated on his Twitter page — @SPNigeria — that the 8th Senate will continue to remain committed to supporting the nation’s Armed Forces in ensuring that families, aid workers, and other civilians that are caught in conflict situations are not affected by violence.

He said: “As the World commemorates World Humanitarian Day 2017, we must all take a second to reflect on the successes that we have recorded in routing out the rampant violent extremism that plagued our nation just a few years ago.

“We must also never forget that hundreds of thousands of Nigerian families and millions of lives are still affected by the residual impact of terrorism and the Boko Haram menace. Many survivors are still in the process of recovering. While many families will never again be the same.

“On this note, today, Nigeria and Nigerians must join the United Nations and the rest of the world in reaffirming that civilians like host communities and aid workers must never be targets in conflicts. Innocent lives must never be victims. Vulnerable communities should never be attacked.

“As we do this, we must all work towards ensuring that where we are going as a nation, will be better off than where we have been.

“This is why the 8th Senate will continue to remain committed to supporting the executive and our Armed Forces as they rout the last elements of the insurgency.

“We will also continue to support the humanitarian recovery and reconstruction efforts, to ensure that Nigeria’s over two million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are resettled and rehabilitated.

“As a nation, we have our work cut out for us. However, we shall overcome,” the President of the Senate said.

