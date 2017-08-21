Clement Backs Abraham To Deliver

Swansea manager Paul Clement has backed Chelsea loanee, Tammy Abraham to deliver for the Welsh club.

The young forward was on loan last season with Bristol City and scored 26 goals, but has not hit one on target in two matches for Swansea.

However, Clement has faith in Tammy Abraham and believes he will deliver once he gets used to the EPL.

“I think both Tammy and Jordan (Ayew) needed to do better when the ball was played forward to them (against United),” Clement told the Dailymail.

“This was Tammy’s second game at this level, aside from two substitute appearances at Chelsea. He is now starting Premier League games.

“It is going to be a brilliant learning experience for him, but at the same time he is not here on work experience.

“He is here to deliver. He knows that and I am sure it is a matter of time before he is scoring goals.”

