Climate Change: Conservation International meets NASS Clerks on mitigation

Conservation International (CI) has pledged to assist Nigeria against climate change impacts and better conserve the nation’s environment.

The international organization, during an interactive session with Clerks of Committees of the National Assembly (NASS) on Environment, Ecology, Water Resources and Transportation, said preservation of the country’s natural habitat became important to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

African Regional Head of CI, Michael O’brian-Onyeka, who partnered Human Rights Advancement Development and Advocacy Centre (HURIDAC), explained that political leaders have significant role to play by creating enabling environment and legislations required to realize the CI set objectives for the country.

While CI expressed concern at the failure of the country to value the potentials of its natural resources, it however disclosed its readiness to assist the country in carrying out a survey of the nation’s natural capital.

The CI requested for technical supports for legislative oversights in addition to awareness campaign for communities to appreciate environmental interventions. O’brian-Onyeka added that challenges by the legislative bureaucrats were not insurmountable for CI.

Noting that Nigeria stand to benefit immensely from CI’s collaboration, he said : “No promises made at this stage, we don’t want to come here with preconceptions, we are here to hear about the challenges and they have listed in order of importance the key list of what they want.

“We are taking that back look at the list and see what our capacity is and communicate that back to them, we don’t want to create a wring impression here.

“But honestly, I think we can do all the things they raised because they are critical, the natural capital mapping, the South-South exchange, we have an agreement with Costa Rica to bring legislators.

“We have done so many countries and it is our belief that Nigeria should benefit from it”.

The Clerks listed challenges of funding for execution of environment – related policies as well as indifferent attitude of the people to Climate change.

The Clerks also complained on lack of legislations capable of driving environmental issues.

