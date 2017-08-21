Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Climate Change: Kaduna Plants Over 1.5m Trees – Commissioner

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

As part of efforts to curtail climate change, making Kaduna green and ensure environmental protection, Kaduna State government has so far planted over 1.5  million assorted types of trees accross the state,  the state commissioner  of Agriculture  and forestry Professor Kabir  Mato has disclosed.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He made the disclosure at a collaborative flag-off of tree planting between the ministry and Rotary  club of Kaduna district 9125.

At the flag-off,  500 kinds  of trees  were jointly  donated by the Kaduna  state  government  and Rotary club, which include mango, citrus, Almond, guava  and flamboyant.

The commissioner in his speech at the tree planting which took place at the millennium city,  Kaduna, described the efforts of the Rotary club of Kaduna as commendable, saying, it will complement Governor  Nasiru Ahmed el-Rufai  ‘s efforts and commitment towards  ensuring that Kaduna  state is saved from all forms of environmental hazards.

Earlier,  the President, Rotary club of Kaduna district 9125, Rotarian Adejoke Adeyinka said the donation of the trees which are largely economic trees is to improve the lives  of the people and protect  the environment  which she said is in recognition of the governor’s strides in a greener Kaduna State and to encourage him to continue the good works.

Towards this end,  she called on people to avoid indiscriminate felling of trees particularly those of economic importance.

She stressed that the importance of trees such as prevention of erosion,  beautifying the environment among others cannot be over-emphasised.

She informed that Rotary club of Kaduna district 9125 will continue to collaborate with individuals, organisation and government in whichever way possible that will affect the lives of the people positively particularly the downtrodden and vulnerable in the society.

The post Climate Change: Kaduna Plants Over 1.5m Trees – Commissioner appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.