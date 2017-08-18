Pages Navigation Menu

CLIMATECOIN

Posted on Aug 18, 2017

CLIMATECOIN, is a new cryptocurrency created for Climate change action. Its Organization has announced the launch of its “CO2” Token Sale, that will allow users to perceive a percentage of the benefits of the Organization for its participation in companies that fight Climate Change. The Organization will become a Sectoral Investment fund focused in companies … Continue reading CLIMATECOIN

