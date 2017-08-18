CLIMATECOIN

CLIMATECOIN, is a new cryptocurrency created for Climate change action. Its Organization has announced the launch of its “CO2” Token Sale, that will allow users to perceive a percentage of the benefits of the Organization for its participation in companies that fight Climate Change. The Organization will become a Sectoral Investment fund focused in companies … Continue reading CLIMATECOIN

The post CLIMATECOIN appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

