Clooney Joins Forces With Civil Rights Group: “No Two Sides to Bigotry and Hate” – Hollywood Reporter
|
Hollywood Reporter
|
Clooney Joins Forces With Civil Rights Group: "No Two Sides to Bigotry and Hate"
Hollywood Reporter
The actor's eponymous Foundation for Justice is partnering with the nonprofit as he and his wife have given the organization a $1 million grant. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is partnering with the Clooney Foundation for Justice to combat hate …
George and Amal Clooney Make $1 Million Donation to Fight Hate Groups: 'There Are No Two Sides to Bigotry and Hate'
Amal & George Clooney donate $1m to fight Inequality
Amal Clooney GLOWS During A Romantic Night Out Months After Giving Birth
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!