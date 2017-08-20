Coach Ilechukwu: MFM Will Take NPFL Title Fight To The Wire

By Kayode Ogundare

Coach of Nigeria Premier Football League side MFM FC, Fidelis Ilechukwu has promised that his title-chasing team will fight for every point possible and chase league leaders Plateu United till the last day of the season.

The youthful coach spoke to Completesportsnigeria.com moments after MFM’s 1-0 win over visiting Gombe United courtesy of Monsuru Bashiru’s first half header off a corner kick and reckons that the three points gap between the two front-runners is not enough to deter his team from chasing a first-ever league title in the Nigerian league top-flight.

“So far so good but we are not resting yet. We had a good game against Gombe even though the scoreline was slim but the most important thing at this stage of the season is the three maximum points and I’m grateful we got that today. We’ll pursue Plateau United and make it as difficult as possible for them to win the league. We won’t give up but we shall fight for every point possible until the end of the season.”

Ilechukwu expressed surprise that he made a shortlist of coaches penciled down for vacant national team jobs by the Nigerian Football Federation but assured that he would be ready and willing to put in his best if given the job of national team coach.

“I was pleasantly surprised to hear that I was shortlisted. It is an honour. If I get the chance, I will do my best but we have to wait and see how things go,” he concluded.

MFM, with Sunday’s victory are just three points short of leaders Plateau United who lost 2-0 in Ilorin against ABS FC.

There are three games left to play with Plateau United having two home games against Rivers United and Rangers at home while they travel to neighbours Wikki Tourists for their last away game of the season.

MFM, on the other hand, have two away games against Abia Warriors and Elkanemi as well as the home game against Nasarawa United to round up their season.

The post Coach Ilechukwu: MFM Will Take NPFL Title Fight To The Wire appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria.

