COAS, Buratai bags Presidential Award for excellence

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai has bagged the Presidential Award for Excellence.

The army boss is being honoured for his victory over the Boko Haram sect in the north eastern part of the country.

The Institute of Management, which is conferring the award on the COAS said, Buratai has been able to humble the insurgents within the last two years.

A statement issued by NIM said Buratai has been able restore the confidence in the military.

The statement said, “However, in less than two years of Lt. Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai becoming the Chief of Army Staff, the tide changed to a much safer north east, and thereby restoring confidence in the Nigerian Army as a reliable agent for National Security. Many captured/deserted cities and towns were recovered and normalcy gradually restored.

“This rare feat could not have been possible without the intervention of Lt. Gen Buratai, who upon assumption of duty, swiftly demonstrated his leadership skills and militarty prowess coupled with patriotic zeal, to tackle headlong , the nefarious activities of the insurgents, which threatened our national cohesion.

“We present to you Lt. Gen Buratai, NAM, GSS, psc (+) NDC )(BD), a world class infantry Oficer and exceptional Professional Manager (Security) worthy of recognition.”

“Lieutenant General Buratai, was born in November 1960, at Buratai town, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State. He started his primary school in Kaduna and completed it at St Patrick Primary School Maiduguri, and thereafter, proceeded to Government Teachers’ College Potiskum, now in Yobe State, where he completed and subsequently obtained his Teachers’ Grade 2 certificate with flying colours, graduating with distinction.

An iconic example of a citizen who places national interest above personal one, whose zeal to serve the nation with his life is inborn.

It is this inalienable zeal to serve the nation with his life that made him apply and gain admission into the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna as a member of the 29th Regular Combatant Course (29 RC) on 3rd January 1981.

On successful completion of his Officer Cadet training, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on 17th December 1983 into the Infantry Corps.

In another development, the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration Apapa, has been Awarded with the Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Award for Institutional Excellence.

This according to observes is another plus for the Chief of Army Staff whose administration has remained committed to institutional reforms in the Nigerian Army, to ensure the highest form of transparency and accountability in the Army’s financial conduct.

An officer in the Finance School who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity b cause he was not authorized to do so said the Chief of Army Staff’s reforms in the finance unit of the Army are fast bearing fruits as officers and soldiers have continued to receive training at workshops and seminars, exposure to standard financial practice and due process as a way of eliminating every form of corruption anywhere in the Nigerian Army.

The post COAS, Buratai bags Presidential Award for excellence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

