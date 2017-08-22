Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé to limit sugar in Singapore drinks – Financial Times
Financial Times
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé to limit sugar in Singapore drinks
Financial Times
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé are among seven soft-drink makers that have agreed to limit the amount of sugar they use in beverages sold in Singapore, marking the latest campaign from a health regulator to fight diabetes by targeting sweet drinks.
