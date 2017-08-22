Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé to limit sugar in Singapore drinks – Financial Times

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé to limit sugar in Singapore drinks
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé are among seven soft-drink makers that have agreed to limit the amount of sugar they use in beverages sold in Singapore, marking the latest campaign from a health regulator to fight diabetes by targeting sweet drinks.
Coca-Cola, PespiCo, others agree to limit sugar in drinks in SingaporePremium Times
7 major soft drinks manufacturers in Singapore to reduce sugar content in drinksChannel NewsAsia
Seven drink companies pledge to reduce sugar in beverages to 12% or less by 2020The Straits Times
TODAYonline –TheStreet.com –Yahoo Singapore News –Business Insider
all 11 news articles »

