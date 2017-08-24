Manchester City rule out Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe moves this summer – ESPN FC
ESPN FC
Manchester City rule out Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe moves this summer
Alison Bender and Mark Ogden discuss whether Lionel Messi to Manchester City is likely to happen. A fan celebrates getting De Bruyne's shirt, Messi has a motorcade in Egypt and more in The Sweeper. Manchester City have ruled out big money moves for …
