Communal clash: Group urges Delta Govt. to take over disputed land

The Centre for Defence of Human Right (CDHR), has urged the Delta Government to take over the disputed land between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities of the state.

Mr Kehinde Taiga, the Chairman of the centre, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Warri on Sunday.

Taiga said government takeover of the land had become necessary to prevent further loss of lives in the area.

Newsmen report that Ugbe-Ijoh and Aladja are in Warri South-West and Udu Local Government Areas respectively.

He said that the act would be the best option to end the aged-long rift between the communities.

“The Constitution provides that every land belongs to government; so the state government should take over the land in order to ensure peace.

“Government can build a hospital, school or barracks in the disputed area and that will benefit both communities.

“For God’s sake the age-long dispute has claimed many lives especially the youths while many others have been rendered homeless and incapacitated,” he said.

The human rights activist said the reconciliatory panel set up by the state government to settle the dispute had fail hence the need for the takeover of the land.

“The reconciliatory panel constituted by the state government has for the purpose of settling the dispute has not come up with possible solution to the crisis,” he added.

It will be recalled that the neighboring communities have been in a tussle over the ownership of the piece of land for years now.

Many people from both communities have died and some maimed, while houses and other properties have also been destroyed in the last three years as a result of the crisis.

The crisis has also extended to the neighboring community of Isaba in Warri South-West.

“We cannot fold our hands and continue to watch things going wrong and affect the rights of the underprivileged,” he said

