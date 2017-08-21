Concerns mount over Iheanacho for Cameroon World Cup qualifiers – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
Concerns mount over Iheanacho for Cameroon World Cup qualifiers
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
There were concerns Monday morning whether Kelechi Iheanacho would make the Nigeria squad for next month's back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon. The 20-year-old sriker missed Leicester City's Premier League win over Brighton at …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!