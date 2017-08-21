Pages Navigation Menu

Concerns mount over Iheanacho for Cameroon World Cup qualifiers – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Aug 21, 2017


Concerns mount over Iheanacho for Cameroon World Cup qualifiers
There were concerns Monday morning whether Kelechi Iheanacho would make the Nigeria squad for next month's back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon. The 20-year-old sriker missed Leicester City's Premier League win over Brighton at …

