Congratulations pour in for Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi – Independent Online

Cape Town – Congratulations poured in on Twitter on Friday night after EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi announced that he had been awarded a PhD in Political Studies by the University of Witwatersrand. Ndlozi tweeted: "It is with humbling joy …
