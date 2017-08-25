Congress: We did not violate party constitution — Ogun APC

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—The Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday refuted the allegation that the recently conducted ward congresses of the party violated the party constitution, saying, they were duly held with full compliance with the constitution of the party.

A group led by Chairman of Ogun Central, Kunle Adesina had alleged that the congresses were improperly conducted.

Adesina specifically alleged that party members who, according to them were not in the good books of the state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, were denied participation in the exercise.

However, the party, through a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Sola Lawal, said every bonafide member of the party who was available at the venues of the congresses across the state participated and voted.

“A five-man Congress Committee headed by Alhaji Bashir Machina was sent to Ogun State by the National Organ of the party as was the case in all the 36 states to conduct the congress. The group did its job and turned in its report to the national secretariat.

“Subsequently, Congress Appeal Panel also came, spent four days without a single petition filed with it. If any one now suddenly woke up to cry marginalization it would be a mere after thought”

The party maintained that any of its members across the state who claimed not to be aware of the congress ”could not and should not lay claim to the party’s membership, since mobilization was done through the media Nationally, a process which Ogun State chapter of the party complemented by embarking on media announcement throughout the state some days before the congress.

The party also debunked insinuation of factionalism within its rank stating that, division, if ever there was one ended with the 2015 election.”

The post Congress: We did not violate party constitution — Ogun APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

