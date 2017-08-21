Connect up to 6 speakers to the Belle Bluetooth speaker and subwoofer combo

So if you’ve a house full of speakers that you don’t use all that often because their volume is too weak or their bass is too low, Podo Labs believes you can connect them all its Belle Bluetooth speaker to get your party started.

The post Connect up to 6 speakers to the Belle Bluetooth speaker and subwoofer combo appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

