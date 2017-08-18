Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Consumer empowerment: Why Remita app stands out – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Consumer empowerment: Why Remita app stands out
Vanguard
When SystemSpecs launched its Remita Application recently, the fintech giant sent a strong signal that Nigeria has what it takes to produce cutting-edge financial technology exportable to the rest of the world in the short run. First, the launch

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.