Conte warns troubled Chelsea not to look for excuses

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Antonio Conte has warned troubled champions Chelsea not to look for excuses after their turbulent start to the season. Since Chelsea won the title last term, Conte has endured a surprisingly difficult period that shows no signs of abating heading into Sunday’s clash with title rivals Tottenham at Wembley. Not only has Conte feuded with […]

