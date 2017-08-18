Conte warns troubled Chelsea not to look for excuses

Antonio Conte has warned troubled champions Chelsea not to look for excuses after their turbulent start to the season. Since Chelsea won the title last term, Conte has endured a surprisingly difficult period that shows no signs of abating heading into Sunday’s clash with title rivals Tottenham at Wembley. Not only has Conte feuded with […]

