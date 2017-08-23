Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Controversial Actress, Rosaline Meurer, Goes Completely Nude On Snapchat

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

We all know her and how controversial she can be but this right here tops it all. These are few photos she shared on snapchat but can’t share the more revealing ones here but if you want to see that, checkout her snapchats..

She is no other person than Rosaline Meurer and she shared nude Snapchat videos of herself singing and grooving to Cardi B’s  Money Moves.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.