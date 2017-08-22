Controversial Criselda should have no place on Aids council – DA – News24
Controversial Criselda should have no place on Aids council – DA
The Democratic Alliance has written to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to request that wellness activist Criselda Kananda-Dudumashe is not appointed to the Board of the South African National Aids Council (Sanac). Health-e reported the controversial …
