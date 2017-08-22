Pages Navigation Menu

Controversial Criselda should have no place on Aids council – DA – News24

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa


News24

Controversial Criselda should have no place on Aids council – DA
News24
The Democratic Alliance has written to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to request that wellness activist Criselda Kananda-Dudumashe is not appointed to the Board of the South African National Aids Council (Sanac). Health-e reported the controversial …
Shadow Health Minister: Ramaphosa Must Stop Criselda Kananda-Dudumashe's Appointment To AIDS CouncilHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
Criselda Dudumashe apologises for offensive LGBTI commentsTimes LIVE
DA urges Ramaphosa to stop Criselda's appointment to Aids councilCitizen
Politicsweb
all 7 news articles »

