Corion Platform launched in Nigeria



Corion Platform was yesterday launched in Lagos with the aim of solving the problem of price instability for business operators, whether local or international.

Speaking at the Corion Platform Mega Seminar in Lagos, the founder, Mr. Miklos Denkler said the platform was launched in Nigeria with the aim to grow crypto currencies to 2.0 per cent.

He noted that Nigerians are very passionate about crypto currency, as it could help stabilize price, especially during economic crisis.Corion Lagos Ambassador, Mr. Osioma Ebigwe, said Corion would reduce a situation where people carry bags of money while doing their businesses.

