Corruption: Buhari Signs Extradition Agreement With UAE
Independent Newspapers Limited (press release) (blog)
Corruption: Buhari Signs Extradition Agreement With UAE
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja signed some strategic bilateral agreements aimed at boosting the Federal Government's anti-graft policy. The president specifically signed eight documents, with four bordering on the ratification of …
