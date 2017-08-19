Pages Navigation Menu

Costa’s career over — Conte

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Sports

Antonio Conte has laughed off rebel striker  Diego Costa’s claims that he has been treated like a criminal at  Chelsea.

Costa has been moaning about his treatment at Stamford Bridge this week in a bid to force through a move to Atletico Madrid.

When asked about Costa’s comments in the press, Conte started laughing and then said: “It’s great. But I can tell you, everyone at Chelsea knows what happened last season with him. It’s funny this interview.”

When pressed if that meant he would consider playing Costa again in the future, he added: “No. I’m not interested to continue this issue. For me it is the past.”

A club spokesman added: “Antonio is not wanting to comment further, neither is the club. Our position is clear.

“It’s not something we will get into it publicly. He (Costa) should return to Chelsea, that’s where we should leave it.”

