Costa’s criminal claim just a joke to Conte

Antonio Conte refused to make peace with Diego Costa as he laughed off the Chelsea striker’s claim that he has been treated like a criminal by the Premier League champions.

Costa is in exile in Brazil after falling out with Blues boss Conte during the close-season when the Italian sent the forward a text message that made it clear he was no longer part of his plans.

Conte had grown tired of the volatile Costa’s attempts to force a transfer throughout last term, but the Spain international revealed the contents of the text to the media, prompting the Chelsea manager to banish him from the club.

Costa has gone on a PR offensive this week, criticising Conte for freezing him out and making it clear he won’t return to England because he would only be made to train with the reserves.

Asked about his views on Costa’s latest outburst, Conte responded with a fit of giggles in front of the media at Chelsea’s training ground on Friday.

“It’s great. I prefer to laugh, it’s great, it’s great,” he said.

“I can tell you that everyone who was in Chelsea knows very well what happened last season with Diego. It’s funny, this interview.”

Despite Conte’s amusement, the explosive row has left Chelsea in a difficult position because only Atletico Madrid are seriously interested in signing Costa.

Costa played for the Spaniards earlier in his career, but they aren’t willing to meet the club’s asking price, sparking a plea from the striker to Chelsea this week to let him leave for a lower fee.

Costa, who still has two years remaining on his contract, has been told by Chelsea to fly back to London and start training again.

A Chelsea spokesman underlined that stance during Conte’s media briefing.

“Our position is clear. As a Chelsea player we’ve said he should return to Chelsea and that’s where we’ll leave it,” he said.

But Conte could do without that headache and he has no intention of offering Costa an olive branch.

“No. I’m not interested to continue this issue. I repeat: for me, it is the past,” Conte said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

