Countering North Korean threat is Trump’s ‘top priority’ – Envoy

President Donald Trump’s top priority is to protect the U.S. and its allies against the “growing threat” from North Korea,’’ a U.S. envoy said on Tuesday. Also America is ready to use “the full range of capabilities at our disposal,’’ U.S. Disarmament Ambassador, Robert Wood, added. Wood told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva…

The post Countering North Korean threat is Trump’s ‘top priority’ – Envoy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

