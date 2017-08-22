Couple having se*x on Las Vegas-bound plane couldn’t control themselves

A couple who were caught having sex on a plane “could not control themselves”, an airport official said. Police spoke with the man and woman after they were caught engaging in sexual activity on a plane bound for Las Vegas over the weekend. The two passengers were travelling on a Southwest Airlines flight to McCarran […]

