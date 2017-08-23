Court fixes Aug.31 to hear man’s request to be appointed wife’s `Special Guardian’

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has fixed Aug.31 for hearing of the suit instituted by one Ekeocha Enyeribe, against the Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, seeking to be appointed his retired wife’s `Special Guardian.’

He brought the application on July 19, due to the ill health of his wife, to enable him access the savings of his retired wife, Ngozi Ekeocha, managed by the pension managers.

Enyeribe pleaded that if the order was granted, it would enable him to process and access his wife’s retirement savings managed by the IBTC Pension Managers.

He wants the court to direct the pension managers to pay without delay, the retirement benefits of his wife into an account as may be confirmed by him when appointed as Special Guardian of his wife.

The court granted the applicant’s prayers, noting that the application was brought due to the degree of ill- health of his wife.

It adjourned the suit until Aug.14 for report of compliance of the court order by the defendant and hearing of the motion on notice filed in court.

At the resumed hearing on Aug.14, counsel to the claimant, Mr Amrstrong Ukwuoma, told the court that the pension managers had taken steps to process the retirement benefits.

The court fixed Aug. 22 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

However, at the resumed hearing on Aug.22, the case could not go on because the claimant’s counsel was indisposed.

The judge, Justice Peter Lifu, adjourned the suit until Aug.31 for hearing of the motion on notice.

The respondent was not represented in court by any counsel.

