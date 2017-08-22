Pages Navigation Menu

Court jails football fan for Hitler salute

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

An Austrian football fan has been given an 18-month prison sentence for a Hitler salute during a match, falling foul of the country’s tough laws against Nazi glorification. The unemployed 39-year-old from top-flight Rapid Vienna’s “ultra” wing was spotted performing the banned gesture during a match in August 2016 and sentenced in Vienna on Monday. […]

